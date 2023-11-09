Thursday weather update
Warm ahead of Friday cold front
Cozy socks = cozy feet = cozy life.
It's time to get your closet in order.
The Stanley Quencher tumbler is the most viral insulated drinking vessel of the year. Get it in these five rare colors (all still in stock).
Disney CEO Bob Iger is more bullish than ever on ESPN's direct-to-consumer transition.
Last year's model is this year's bargain. Grab the popular tablet at an incredible price.
Despite their risks, electric space heaters are popular. But how concerned should you be about them, and how can you use them safely? Experts explain.
Secret UGG discounts are the best kind of UGG discounts.
In my cart as I type: a silky Tarte concealer, a clinically proven Kiehl's eye cream and an award-winning mascara.
It will make your home smell amazing.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save an unheard-of $69.
Get some holiday shopping done early with AirPods for $69 (!), a Fire TV for $70, plus sales on Lego and Star Wars, to name a few.
Walmart's Black Friday sale has come early this year and includes $50 off the new Apple Watch 9
If it's time for you to pick up a new set of tires, check out these great Black Friday deals from Walmart and Tire Rack to save some serious dough.
At 70% off, you knead this bestselling massage gun. Grab one for yourself and one for a gift.
You can snag an Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon or Walmart for $349 as part of an early Black Friday deal. That’s a discount of $50, representing a 13 percent savings.
We found must-have Black Friday deals from Apple, Shark, Serta and Lego — up to 70% off.
With no consensus No. 1 pick, all eyes will be on a handful of freshmen and a few standout sophomores this men's college basketball season.
There wasn't any movement at the top of the rankings after Week 10.
The company's head of investor relations expects "challenging market conditions to persist."
The PlayStation Store at Amazon is selling various colors of the Playstation DualSense Wireless Controller for only $50 as part of its early Black Friday deals.