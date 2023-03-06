Thurston coroner identifies teen, 17, and man, 61, who died in crashes over the weekend

There were two fatal collisions over the weekend in Thurston County. The victims in both situations have been publicly identified, and two arrests have been made.

Jessie Ciara Uch, 17, from Rainier, died after a two-vehicle wreck on Rainier Road on March 4. The driver, an 18-year-old male, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and now faces vehicular assault and vehicular homicide charges.

Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock also identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle at around 9:30 p.m. March 3 outside Tumwater as 61-year-old Michael J. Maxin.

Warnock didn’t have the details on Maxin’s area of residence.

An arrest was also made in connection to Maxin’s death.

An initial investigation determined the driver knew Maxin and after hitting him, moved Maxin from where it originally happened. The driver was arrested on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence.