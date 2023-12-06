Thurston County Coroner confirms identities, cause of death of bodies found at JBLM

Two bodies found Saturday afternoon on JBLM land have been identified as Davido and Karen A. Koep, a Thurston County couple that went missing Nov. 10.

Both died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said Wednesday.

Koep, 62, suffered gunshot wounds to her head and chest, while Davido, 68, was shot multiple times in his head and torso, Warnock said.

The husband and wife’s disappearance triggered an investigation and led to the arrest of 45-year-old Timothy Burke, who is accused of killing the couple. He is being held in the Thurston County jail without bail, The Olympian previously reported.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Saturday afternoon, Dec. 2, to a report of a body being found off Stedman Road Southeast on Joint Base Lewis-McChord land. During the investigation, a second body was found, The Olympian reported.

Law enforcement allege Burke killed Koep and Davido, most likely in their Lake Forest home between Long Lake and Marvin Road. Court records indicate deputies visited the home for a welfare check on Nov. 13 and found significant amounts of blood and other evidence but no bodies, The Olympian reported.

Anyone with information related to Davido, Koep or Burke is asked to contact Thurston County Sheriff’s Office detectives at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

