Thurston County corrections deputy fired after sexual harassment complaint

A Thurston County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy was fired under the office’s sexual harassment policy.

On Aug. 4, the sheriff’s office received an internal complaint about sexual harassment in the Thurston County Corrections Facility.

An investigation into the complaint “found substantial evidence of sexual harassment, and reports that the behavior was a longstanding issue dating back to at least 2022,” according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The deputy was fired on Monday.

On Sept. 12, Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders asked the county’s board of commissioners to fund sexual harassment training.

The request was reviewed and approved.

Training will happen this fall.