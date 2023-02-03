Thurston County corrections deputy fired after drunk driving arrest in 2022

A deputy at the Thurston County Corrections facility was fired Feb. 1 after being arrested in 2022 for drunk driving.

According to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was arrested in the Olympia area by Washington State Patrol last year for driving under the influence. He accepted a plea deal for first-degree negligent driving, which is a misdemeanor.

An internal investigation was completed in 2022, according to the news release, but outgoing Sheriff John Snaza’s administration left the disciplinary decision up to incoming Sheriff Derek Sanders. It was then determined there was still probable cause that the man committed a DUI offense.

“TCSO cannot take a strong stance against intoxicated driving and subsequently retain employees who choose to drive intoxicated,” the news release said. “Anything less than this standard would undermine public trust and confidence in our ability to serve.”

The name of the deputy was not disclosed. The release said the Sheriff’s Office wishes the best for the deputy, and that it hopes this situation will be viewed as a learning opportunity.