Thurston County corrections deputy fired, arrested for patronizing prostitute

A corrections deputy with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) was fired Thursday after being arrested while trying to meet with a woman to exchange money for sex, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.

On March 31, TCSO got a complaint from a woman who had used the jail visitation and messaging system to contact her significant other who was incarcerated.

The woman said that she had received solicitations for sex from an encrypted email.

The emails had information that only would have been available to someone who had access to the jail visitation and messaging system, but detectives weren’t able to find the source of the emails due to the level of encryption.

With the woman’s permission, detectives used her email to communicate with the person behind the encrypted email.

Detectives arranged a meeting time and location with that person with the intent to exchange money for sexual acts.

On Thursday at around 7:45 p.m., detectives arrested the person after he arrived at the meeting location. He was identified as a 33-year-old corrections deputy with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office who had been hired in December 2021.

The man was taken into custody and brought to the Thurston County Jail. There, he was fired and booked for computer trespassing in the first degree and patronizing a prostitute.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP