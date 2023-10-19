Thurston County deputies arrest man accused of killing dog near Nisqually River

Thurston County deputies arrested a 27-year-old man Wednesday on suspicion of killing someone’s dog with a knife and firearm.

The alleged killing occurred in the Nisqually Valley area on Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies reportedly responded to a disturbance at a residence in the area and found the dead dog.

The Sheriff’s Office alleges the man slit the dog’s throat, shot it and rolled it down an embankment toward the Nisqually River. Deputies recovered the dead dog from the riverbank, per the post.

The man fled the scene before deputies arrived but the post says they were able to locate him after “numerous follow ups.”

Deputies booked him into the county jail Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree animal cruelty and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the jail roster.

Records from Grays Harbor Superior Court show the man was previously convicted of third-degree rape of a child, a felony, in 2019. He was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.