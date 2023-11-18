Thurston County deputies arrest Olympia man in connection with missing couple

Deputies arrested an Olympia man in connection with a couple that went missing on November 13.

The man, in his 40s, was arrested for murder and kidnapping and was booked into the Thurston County Jail.

“Over the last several days, detectives have worked tirelessly investigating Davido and Karen Koep’s disappearance. Working with our local, state, and federal partners, we have gathered evidence to identify a suspect in their disappearance,” said the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it has been talking to family members and doesn’t believe the couple survived the attack at their home.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office said it will release more information when it becomes available.

If you have any information about their disappearance contact the sheriff’s office at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us or through dispatch at 360-704-2740.











