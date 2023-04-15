Man arrested after motorcyclist killed in early morning collision near Yelm

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect was arrested Friday after a man was killed in a collision near Yelm early Wednesday morning.

At about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in the 12900 block of Bald Hill Road Southeast.

A witness contacted authorities after they heard the collision from inside their home, then found the motorcyclist unresponsive once they went outside, according to the TCSO.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The witness told deputies that they saw the driver of the car, a Volkswagen Golf, get into another vehicle which fled the scene, traveling southbound.

Based on their initial investigation, deputies believe the driver of the Volkswagen was entering a curve in the roadway when they crossed over the center line, entering the northbound lane where they struck the motorcycle.

On Friday evening, TCSO announced that deputies arrested a Yelm man in his mid-40s in connection to the fatal crash. He was booked into the Thurston County Jail on a charge of vehicular homicide.