Thurston County deputies set up sting to arrest robbery suspect

Deputies set up a sting Wednesday to arrest a 33-year-old Thurston County man who’s accused a string of crimes, including robberies and stealing vehicles.

The arrest occurred at a grocery store on the 9300 block of Yelm Highway Southeast, near Lake Saint Clair, according to court records. The Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the arrest to their Facebook page. It shows at least three deputies crowding around a prone man who’s wearing a motorcycle helmet.

Deputies booked the man into the Thurston County jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle as well as one count each of first-degree burglary and first-degree assault, according to the jail roster.

He also was accused first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon and making or possessing auto theft tools.

The Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for more information about the arrest.

Court records indicate the man is a suspect in a burglary and attempted robbery that occurred Monday, Nov. 6, at an espresso stand on the 9100 block of Pacific Avenue Southeast in Lacey.

Deputies allege the man entered the stand and tried to rob a “bikini barista” at gunpoint, according to the Sheriff’s Office post and court records. The barista reportedly recognized him and he fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The man also has been accused of stealing a motorcycle from a home on 3rd Way Southeast near Lacey later that evening, according to court records.

Additionally, court records show deputies believe the same man stole a car on Feb. 19 at a gas station on Martin Way East. He allegedly sold the car to another person for about $1,500 and handed over the title before abruptly jumping into the vehicle and driving away.

Deputies reportedly found the stolen motorcycle just outside the store where the man was arrested on Wednesday. The motorcycle had no plates and its ignition had been wired to start without a key, according to court records.

When questioned by a deputy, the man allegedly said a friend had loaned him the motorcycle. The deputy then presented him with a picture that they believe shows the man near the motorcycle at the Lacey area residence.

Court records indicate the man denied being the person in the picture.