Thurston County deputy nearly hit by suspect in stolen car

A Thurston County deputy narrowly escaped serious injuries when a suspect in a stolen car backed into his patrol vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, deputies were told about a stolen Hyundai that was being tracked in the Rochester/Grand Mound area.

When it appeared that the car had stopped at the intersection of 178th Avenue Southwest and Jordan Street Southwest in Rochester, deputies headed to the area.

When one deputy saw the car was about to leave, he positioned his patrol car with its emergency lights on and then got out of his vehicle.

As the stolen car backed up, it turned its wheels toward the patrol car and then quickly reversed again, hitting the patrol car, according to authorities.

The deputy started to get back into his car to protect himself when the stolen Hyundai hit his driver’s side door, forcing the deputy all the way back into his patrol car.

Because the deputy was nearly hit, the sheriff’s office had probable cause for second-degree assault and a chase was authorized. The pursuit eventually ended on I-5 near the Scatter Creek Rest Area, where the driver was arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail.

The deputy was treated and released at St. Peter’s emergency room for minor injuries.