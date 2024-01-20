Thurston County detectives investigate death of inmate who ‘passed away in their sleep’

The Thurston County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of an inmate who died in their sleep, according to a news release.

Around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 19, deputies and fire department personnel were dispatched to Thurston County Jail. They found an unresponsive inmate, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives interviewed staff and other inmates. They also reviewed security video. A K9 checked the inmate’s dorm for narcotics, and none were found.

“It appears the inmate passed away in their sleep overnight,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the news release.

Lt. Mike Brooks wrote in an email, “There are not many more details we are releasing since we are unsure the family knows and do not want them to figure it out without proper notification.”

Detectives and the Thurston County Coroner’s Office will continue investigating, according to the news release.