Thurston County detectives seek information on Olympia, Rainier, Rochester thefts

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information about thefts that took place in Olympia, Rainier and Rochester earlier this year and late last year.

About 8:50 p.m. May 6, a suspect, following a vehicle prowl, stole a credit card at Buzz’s Tavern in west Olympia. That card was then used to buy gas at a Safeway in Olympia, according to detectives.

And on Dec. 22, 2021, two suspects burglarized a self-storage unit at 402 Myers St. SE in Rainier. One of those suspects is also accused of using a stolen credit card at End of the Trail gas station in Rochester. That card was reported missing after a vehicle prowl in the same area.

The suspects were last seen driving a Honda Accord with a Crater Lake, Oregon specialty license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to email detectives at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us or call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.