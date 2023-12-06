Here are Thurston County food safety scores for Dec. 6

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County Public inspection reports, which are available for each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant, grocery store, deli or bakery complaints online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the establishment has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

If red points exceed 45, the county will require a reinspection within 10 business days.

If red points exceed 100 and there’s a lack of managerial control, the county will shut down the establishment for at least 72 hours. The establishment may reopen after management and employees complete retraining and demonstrate corrective action during a reinspection.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Kentucky Fried Chicken / Taco Bell

1310 E. Yelm Ave., Yelm

Nov. 28: 75 red points, 0 blue points.

Comments:

An employee washed their hands for less than 20 seconds.

Donated food was improperly cooled in bags greater than 2-inches deep.

Time tracking for TCS foods was not properly maintained.

El Sarape II

955 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia

Nov. 29: 45 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

One employee did not have a valid Washington state food worker card.

The hand wash sink was blocked by a utensil. Handwash sinks must be clear of objects that may discourage handwashing.

Cut lettuce was stored at room temperature, at 55 degrees. TCS foods must be cold held at or below 41 degrees, hot held at or above 135 degrees or maintained according to a written time as a control procedure.

A half-and-half and pina colada mixture was measured at 43 degrees rather than at or below 41 degrees.

Subway

408 Cleveland Ave. SE, Tumwater

Nov. 29: 40 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

An employee did not have a food worker card.

The back prep handwash sink was not adequately stocked with soap and paper towels.

Meatballs in the walk-in were improperly cooling in the walk-in cold hold. The meatballs were at 70-100 degrees. TCS foods must be cooled in 2-inch depths and uncovered to ensure they reach 41 degrees or below.

Taco Bell

5650 Martin Way SE, Lacey

Nov. 22: 15 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

The establishment was cited for deficiencies having to do with having current food worker cards as well as compliance with a “risk control plan, variance, plan of operation; valid permit.” No inspection notes were shared.

Jack in the Box

520 Plum St. SE, Olympia

Nov. 21: 10 red points; 5 blue points.

Comments:

The establishment did not assign a person to be in charge in the absence of a manager.

Employees did not have valid food worker cards.

A hose was not above the fluid rim level in the mop sink.

Carl’s Jr.

3816 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey

Nov. 29: 10 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

Food worker cards were expired.

The sliced cheese in the cold hold unit was 43-45 degrees rather than at or below 41 degrees.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

1110 Galaxy Drive NE, Lacey

Nov. 29: 0 red points; 10 blue points.

Comments:

The bottom of the glass storage in the bar area was dirty.

The ceiling, floor and shelves showed evidence of grease, dust and food debris build up.

Safeway Fuel Station

4270 Martin Way E., Olympia

Nov. 28: 5 red points; 2 blue points.

Comments:

Merchandise was found stored on the floor rather than at least 6 inches above the ground.

No violations

Pacific Road Chevron, Deli, Grocery (3200 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia)