Here are Thurston County food safety scores for Jan. 17

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County Public inspection reports, which are available for each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant, grocery store, deli or bakery complaints online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the establishment has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

If red points exceed 45, the county will require a reinspection within 10 business days. A reinspection also is required if total red and blue points exceed 65.

If red points exceed 100 and there’s a lack of managerial control, the county will shut down the establishment for at least 72 hours. The establishment may reopen after management and employees complete retraining and demonstrate corrective action during a reinspection.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Bonsai Wok Teriyaki

408 Cleveland Ave. SE, Tumwater

Jan. 9: 45 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

Raw chicken was stored above cooked chicken in the walk-in cold hold. Raw animal proteins must be stored below and away from ready-to-eat foods.

Fried rice was covered in an under counter cold hold at 67 degrees. Cooked chicken must cool uncovered in a shallow pan up to 2 inches deep.

Sliced tomato in a prep unit cold hold was 43-44 degrees. All TCS foods must be cold held at or below 41 degrees.

A sanitizing solution was too strong as prepared.

Nisqually Bar and Grill

10323 Martin Way E., Olympia

Jan. 9: 35 red points; 5 blue points.

Comments:

The kitchen manager lacked ServSafe certification at the time of inspection.

Gravy with meat was placed in deep container rather than a 2-inch shallow pan to cool.

The consumer advisory statement and food items of concern lacked a designated asterisk on the menu.

Food debris build-up was observed on tomatoes and onion cutter as well as can opener.

Subway

8205 Martin Way E., Lacey

Jan. 10: 30 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

Meatballs in hot hold were 116-150 degrees. All hot held TCS foods must kept at or above 135 degrees.

Sliced tomatoes in the prep unit were 42-45 degrees. All cold held TCS foods must be kept at or below 41 degrees.

Casa Mia

716 Plum St. SE, Olympia

Jan. 9: 15 red points; 13 blue points.

Comments:

The manager did not have a valid ServSafe certificate.

The back prep area lacked a hand-washing sink for food workers.

A sanitizer solution was too weak as prepared.

A can opener showed evidence of food debris build-up.

The women’s restroom lacked a trash receptacle.

Café Elite

3200 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia

Jan. 9: 25 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

French toast sandwiches with sausage, ham and cheese were cold held at above 49 degrees rather than at or below 41 degrees.

An uncalibrated thermometer did not accurately measure food temperature.

An in-use chlorine solution was too strong as prepared.

Medicine Creek Café

10322 Martin Way E., Olympia

Jan. 10: 10 red points; 11 blue points.

Comments:

The cooks lacked a basic understanding of temperatures TCS foods needed to be in hot and cold holding. The kitchen manager did not have a ServSafe certification.

A thermometer did not accurately read temperatures.

A frozen steak thawed at room temperature without being submerged in running water.

A can opener had evidence of food debris build up.

The women’s restroom lacked trash receptacles.

Papa John’s

408 Cleveland Ave. SE, Olympia

Jan. 9: 5 red points; 5 blue points.

Comments:

One employee could not produce a food worker card during the inspection.

An in-use sanitizer lacked test strips to verify the concentration.

Hilton Garden Inn

2101 Henderson Park Lane SE, Olympia

Food Service Establishment

Jan. 10: 5 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

A food worker card was unavailable when requested by the inspector.

AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer

555 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater

Food Service Establishment

Jan. 10: 5 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

Employees lacked valid Washington State food worker cards.