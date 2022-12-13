Thurston County hires new public health director after year-long search

A new director will become the leader of Thurston County’s Public Health and Social Services department before the new year.

David Bayne, Deputy Secretary of Strategic Partnerships with the Washington state Department of Health, will start his new role on Dec. 27, according to a Tuesday news release.

As director, Bayne will oversee the county’s response to infectious diseases and homelessness, among other health issues. The release indicates he will focus on developing new community partnerships and strengthening existing ones.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this department at such a critical time, and will continue the county’s fight against COVID-19 and other emerging diseases, while keeping the vision for public health and social services moving forward into a new era,” Bayne said.

His hiring comes over a year after former director Schelli Slaughter announced her resignation, citing personal reasons. She left the position Jan. 3. The county previously indicated they wished to replace her in early 2022, but it took a drawn out, nationwide recruitment process for them to find a replacement.

Kurt Hardin, the county’s emergency services director, served as PHSS director in the interim. He will be relieved of that role when Bayne takes over.

The county says Bayne has a “substantial” public health background and more than a decade of experience. Prior to working for the state, Bayne earned a master’s degree in public health from Emory University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Berry College. Both colleges are in Georgia.