Thurston County jail inmate who died early Friday has been identified

A man who died in his jail cell early Friday has been identified by the Thurston County Coroner.

Jerry Davis, 59, was discovered unresponsive about 5:30 a.m. Jan. 19. Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews responded to the jail, where Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s medical exam was conducted Friday, Coroner Gary Warnock said. Cause and manner of death will be determined once toxicology results come in, he said.

After the man was found dead, detectives interviewed staff and other inmates, The Olympian reported. They also reviewed security video. A K9 checked the inmate’s dorm for narcotics, and none were found, according to the report.

“It appears the inmate passed away in their sleep overnight,” Sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

