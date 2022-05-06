Thurston County Jail inmate dies after two days in custody, Sheriff’s Office says

An inmate in the Thurston County Jail died Thursday night after being in custody since Tuesday,

According to a press release from the Thurston County Sheriff, corrections staff were notified at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday of a medical emergency in one of the county jail’s housing areas. On-site medical staff and correctional officers found an inmate unresponsive in his cell.

Staff attempted CPR and administered Narcan, a medication designed to reverse opioid overdose, according to the release. Medics arrived shortly after and the man was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia where he later died.

The cause of death is under investigation by county detectives and the Coroner’s Office. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time, according to the release.

The man had been in custody since May 3 and was being held on multiple felony charges and felony warrants, according to the news release. His name is being withheld until family has been notified.

