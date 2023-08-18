Thurston County K9 finds 3 hit-and-run suspects in port-a-potty after car chase

An officer and his K9 unit discovered three suspects hiding in a port-a-potty in Thurston County after they tried to escape the police during a DUI stop.

A car chase began near Maytown and Case Road when Sargent Chatterton tried to pull over a stolen Kia with six people inside for a suspected DUI stop Thursday night. When the driver refused to stop, Chatterton chased the car down 93rd Avenue before executing a PIT maneuver. Three suspects then ran out of the crashed Kia and escaped into the surrounding area.

Tumwater Police reinforcements soon arrived and set up a perimeter while Deputy Dillon and her K9 Isa began to search for the suspects. Isa led police to a gas station where the dog discovered the suspects packed into a Honey Bucket port-a-potty in the parking lot. All suspects then immediately surrendered to the dog.

Three people were arrested and police are processing additional evidence related to the crime. In total, six suspects were arrested for DUI, hit and run, possession of a stolen car, and minor in possession of alcohol.







