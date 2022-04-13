Thurston County man dies after being handcuffed by deputies Tuesday

A 55-year-old man died at his Lacey home while in law enforcement custody on Tuesday.

The man died after Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies held in him in handcuffs, according to a TCSO news release.

Lacey firefighters initially responded to a “medical event” at home on the 1200 block of Manito Drive Northeast. Individuals at the residence reportedly indicated the man was “acting erratically” and he needed “medical attention.”

Due to his behavior, the firefighters requested help from the Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they handcuffed the man “without resistance,” according to the release.

“This was done in an effort to ensure the safety of fire responders as well as others in the home,” the release says. “The man was seated and speaking with Deputies while waiting for fire to arrive, but ultimately became unresponsive.”

Deputies reportedly uncuffed the man and started performing lifesaving measures, per the release. Fire personnel then continued the measures, but he died at the scene.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office took the lead on an independent investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the Thurston County Coroner’s Office will examine the body and determine the cause of death.