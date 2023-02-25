Thurston County man found dead in Toutle River has been identified

A Tenino man who was found dead in the Toutle River has been identified, the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office announced late Friday.

Max A. Schuetze, 36, was recovered from the river about 12:30 p.m. Friday by a dive rescue team of volunteers, The (Longview) Daily News reported.

Authorities don’t believe the death involves a crime, the newspaper reported.

The cause and manner of death are still pending, according to the coroner’s office.