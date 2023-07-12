Thurston County man shot by deputy on 4th of July has been released from jail

The domestic violence suspect who a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot multiple times on July 4 has been released from custody.

At about 3:50 p.m. July 4, two Thurston deputies were dispatched to the 7500 block of 14th Avenue Northeast near Lacey after a man called, saying police needed to respond before he killed someone. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman at the home.

When the man produced a weapon, one of the responding deputies shot him multiple times. The man’s “minor injuries” were treated at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigations Team, led by the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the incident because of the Thurston deputy’s involvement.

Paul Logan, chief of special services at Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, told The Olympian that a number of the rounds fired at the suspect did not hit him directly, so his injuries were not severe.

Though the man faces two counts of second-degree assault, Logan said he was released from Thurston County Jail without bail. Before his release, he also was evaluated by the Washington State Designated Crisis Responders, who determined the suspect was not at risk to himself or others. Logan said he has not talked to the crisis responders about how they made their determination.

Investigators are still working to determine whether the deputy who shot the man should be charged, Logan said.