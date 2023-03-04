Thurston County Man Struck by Vehicle, Killed in Own Driveway; Driver Arrested

Mar. 4—A Thurston County man was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in his own driveway, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested a man in his 60s who was allegedly behind the wheel of the vehicle and left the scene after striking the man.

Deputies were dispatched to the 10900 block of Case Road Southwest at about 9:30 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

The victim, who has not been identified by the sheriff's office but is described as being in his 60s, was already dead when deputies arrived.

"Deputies learned that the driver of the vehicle had left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement but he later returned," according to a news release.

The investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle was a "known associate of the victim." according to the sheriff's office.

"After striking the victim with his vehicle, the driver moved the victim from the location of the collision, placing him closer to the residence," the sheriff's office stated. "The driver failed to seek aid for the victim, but instead left the scene and called other acquaintances who arrived to find the victim deceased."

The driver, who was not identified pending formal charges but was described as being in his early 60s, was arrested and booked into Thurston County Jail for first-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available, according to the sheriff's office.