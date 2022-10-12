Thurston County massage therapist, 68, suspended for alleged sexual assault

A Lacey massage therapist has been suspended after being accused of sexually assaulting two patients.

State health officials suspended the license of Timothy J. Cosden, 68, on Oct. 5, according to suspension records from the state Department of Health. Cosden operates a massage clinic at 418 Carpenter Road Southeast near Martin Way East.

Cosden has been charged in Thurston County District Court with fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, a gross misdemeanor, per a DOH news release. His license suspension, which occurred separately, bars him from practicing as a massage therapist in Washington.

Health Law Judge Matthew Wareham ordered the suspension after finding the allegations in this case represented an “egregious pattern of sexual misconduct.” He also found Cosden posed an “immediate risk of harm to the public.”

“Patients of massage practitioners are especially vulnerable due to the nature of the practice,” Wareham wrote in the order. “Respondent committed a serious breach of the patients’ trust in this case by sexually violating the patients while they were being massaged.”

A statement of charges from the DOH described allegations against him by two patients.

On July 10, 2021, Cosden allegedly massaged a patient’s breasts without her consent. This incident reportedly occurred in the presence of the patient’s grandmother who was also a patient that day.

After the appointment, the statement says Cosden allegedly hugged the patient and shook the grandmother’s hand.

On Jan. 8, Cosden allegedly massaged a 47-year-old patient’s breasts without her consent. He also allegedly hugged the patient and kissed her on the mouth, according to the statement.

When she told Cosden to stop, the statement says he apologized and said, “We were both getting so into it, I got carried away.”

The patient reported the incident to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 8. The Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Cosden on March 9.

Court Commissioner Paul Wohl allowed Cosden to be released without bail on April 11, per court records. However, Wohl prohibited him from contacting his accuser or possessing a dangerous weapon.

Cosden can contest his suspension and the charges against him with the state Department of Health by requesting a hearing within 20 days after the state order was issued.

He will remain suspended until further legal action, per the order.

Members of the public can call the state DOH at 360-236-4700 to report a health care provider who they believe has acted unprofessionally.

Victims of sexual assault in Thurston County can receive crisis support services by contacting SafePlace’s 24-hour helpline at 360-754-6300.