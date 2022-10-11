Thurston County massage therapist suspended amid accusations of sexual misconduct

Washington state health officials have suspended the license of a Thurston County massage therapist amid charges of sexual misconduct with his patients.

WARNING: This story contains sexual content that some may consider to be graphic.

Criminal charges have been filed against Timothy J. Cosden for fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, a gross misdemeanor, in Thurston County District Court.

According to the Washington State Department of Health’s statement of charges, Cosden massaged two women’s breasts without their permission and documentation on July 10, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022.

In one case, according to health department charges, Cosden also grazed a woman’s pubic area several times, pinched her breasts, grabbed her in a hug and kissed her on the lips.

When the patient immediately told him to stop, Cosden apologized, saying, “We were both getting so into it, I got carried away,” according to DOH documents.

Shortly after, that patient reported the incident to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. On March 9, a criminal complaint was filed against him for fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

State health department officials say Cosden committed sexual misconduct, unprofessional conduct and violated standards of practice for coverage and draping, and massaging breasts without the patients’ written and verbal consent, which must be documented in patient records.

Cosden has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and suspension.

