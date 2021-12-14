Thurston County pot shop robbed at gunpoint over the weekend

A marijuana retailer was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

About 11 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the Bud Barn in the 6700 block of Martin Way East.

Once there, they learned two men entered the store with handguns and pointed them at three employees who complied with their demands.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of pot and cash, Sgt. Chris Packard said Tuesday.

A K9 was initially used to track the suspects, but investigators later learned they fled the scene in a late 2000s model white Dodge Challenger.

The two men are described as six feet tall with thin to medium builds. One was wearing a white hoodie, while the other was in darker clothing, Packard said.

Anyone with information is asked to send an email to detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.