Here’s how Thurston County school ballot measures are doing after Tuesday’s tally

Voters in every Thurston County school district weighed in on at least one funding measure in a special election held Tuesday, and initial results show most are passing.

Just one property tax levy in Yelm is struggling to hit the mark. As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, tallies showed 54% or 2,105 voters in Thurston County voting against Yelm Community School’s Educational Programs and Operations levy. The district also covers part of Pierce County, and 437 voters there — 59.9% — voted no.

Yelm’s levy covers 13% of its annual operating budget, according to the district website. Based on a maximum state collection rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, the district planned to collect $15.5 million in 2025.

All Thurston County districts asked voters to approve Educational Programs and Operations replacement levies.

In Olympia, where the replacement levy was the only measure considered, 67.6%, or 9,187 voters, said yes.

“We are so grateful to Olympia School District voters who continue to support our students, staff and families,” Superintendent Patrick Murphy told The Olympian. “We can’t thank the community enough for their partnership.”

North Thurston Public Schools had two levies on the ballot this year, a four-year replacement levy and a new four-year capital levy to fund safety, technology and facility improvements. Both propositions were passing Tuesday night, the first with 54.6% and the second with 53.4%.

NTPS spokesperson Amy Blondin was at the county’s ballot processing center Tuesday night. She said district leaders are feeling great, and they’re extremely grateful to the community for supporting schools.

“We’re grateful we have a strong history of community support; we don’t take that for granted,” Blondin said.

Voters approved Tumwater’s replacement levy with 58.2% of the vote as of Tuesday night.

Tumwater Superintendent Kevin Bogatin said he was attending a music performance being put on by students at the Washington Center on Tuesday night when preliminary results came in. he said providing arts education and opportunities is just one of the many programs made possible by local levy dollars.

“We are optimistic that late ballots will continue to support the levy and that these early results will not change,” Bogatin said. “As a result, we will have continued funding for our excellent programs and talented staff.”

The Griffin School District’s replacement levy was passing with 56.35% of the vote, and its Capital Projects levy that will raise $5.4 million was passing with 56.7% of the vote.

The Tenino School District’s replacement levy was passing Tuesday night with 54.95% of the vote.

The Rochester School District had two propositions on this year’s special ballot, and so did the Rainier and Griffin districts.

Rochester’s Educational Programs and Operations replacement levy was passing Tuesday night with 59.5% of the vote. The district’s bond, which will pay for the rebuilding of Rochester High School and other needed improvements, was passing with 52.6% of the vote.

The Rainier School District’s replacement levy was passing Tuesday night with 54.8% of the vote, and its Capital Projects levy of nearly $7.5 million was passing with 52.2% of the vote.

So far, countywide voter turnout is at 25.4% but that will grow as more ballots arrive and are counted. Mailed ballots needed only to be postmarked by Tuesday to be valid.