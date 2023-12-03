Bodies found near JBLM identified as missing Lacey couple

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Officials said two bodies were found near Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Saturday, believed to be those of a Thurston County couple who went missing in November.

According to a press release, deputies responded to reports of a body near Stedman Road Southeast on JBLM property Saturday afternoon. During the investigation, deputies and JBLM police located a second body.

"One of the individuals was riding a quad near the property and located one of the bodies," Sheriff Derek Sanders said. "Sadly, we believe Davido and Karen Koep have been located based on the preliminary investigation."

Dr. Karen Koep and Davido were last seen on Nov. 13. Deputies went to their home for a welfare check in the Lake Forest Development and found the couple was missing.

The suspect, an Olympian man in his 40s, first appeared in court on Nov. 20. He remains in jail without bail as prosecutors argued he is a flight risk and a danger to the community. He faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection to their disappearance.

Court documents released last month indicated the suspect was in the process of being evicted by the couple before they were reported missing. He lived on property near Joint Base Lewis-McChord which was owned by the couple.

The suspect was arrested on Nov. 17, four days after the couple's disappearance. Deputies said he was found hiding from law enforcement off the side of a trail. He was booked into Thurston County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

On Nov. 19 family and friends of Davido and Karen Koep gathered for a prayer vigil in Lacey.

During the vigil, Karen’s sister, Pauline Dutton asked that justice be served while honoring the community work the couple was known for.

"We are using as many resources as we possibly can to ensure that we're going to solve the case," Sanders said. "I speak for the entire Sheriff's Office when I say our thoughts are with Karen and Davido's family, friends and relatives."

Family members have started an online fundraiser to cover expenses and support the couple's children.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone whose lives were impacted by Karen and Davido. In particular, we would like to thank the Thurston County Sheriff's Office and assisting agencies for being unwavering in their search for our parents," wrote Karen and Davido's son, Justin.

Anyone with information about Davido and Karen Koep is encouraged to contact the Thurston County Sheriff at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us

This is a developing story.