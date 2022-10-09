Thurston County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed robbery suspect

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to help identify an armed robbery suspect.

About 12:45 a.m. Oct. 3, the man entered a convenience store in the 10000 block of Martin Way East and robbed it with a firearm.

He was last seen driving a silver-colored sedan. It exited onto Martin Way, then headed towards I-5, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to send an email to: detectives@co.thurston.wa.us or call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.