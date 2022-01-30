Thurston County Sheriff’s Office releases images of 2 people wanted for stabbing at lake

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has released images of two people wanted in connection with a stabbing at Pattison Lake this month.

About 5:20 p.m. Jan. 23, the man and woman wanted by law enforcement were fishing under a train trestle at the lake, while a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were on top of the trestle throwing rocks into the lake, The Olympian reported.

The woman allegedly attacked the girl, then the boy tried to intervene. That’s when the man stabbed him in the stomach and cut his arm, The Olympian reported.

The Sheriff’s Office tried to track the two with a K-9, but they apparently left the area in a vehicle. They were last seen headed toward Atchinson Drive Southeast, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to send an email to detectives@co.thurston.wa.us, or to call South Sound Crimestoppers at 800-222-8477.