Thurston County Sheriff’s Office seeks more information about Monday morning shooting

Getty Images
Rolf Boone
·1 min read

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking more information about a Monday morning shooting because the victim’s account of the incident is not adding up, a spokesman for the department said.

About 1 a.m. Monday, a 35-year-old woman was reportedly shot while driving in the 9100 block of Martin Way East, Lt. Cameron Simper said Tuesday.

According to the woman, another driver stopped to help her, and then that man offered to drive her to an area hospital in her car, Simper said.

But after dropping the woman off at the hospital, the man drove off with her car, he said. The woman’s car, an SUV, was found overnight Tuesday, Simper said.

The woman, who Simper described as uncooperative, has since been released from the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740 or send an email to detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

Recommended Stories

  • Murder Convictions for 3 in Killing of XXXTentacion

    A jury took seven days to find three men guilty of robbing and killing the rapper in 2018.

  • Jury convicts 3 of murder in death of rapper XXXTentacion

    Three men were found guilty Monday of the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop while being robbed of $50,000.

  • Rapidly spreading fungus already in 28 states presents ‘urgent’ threat, CDC warns

    Candida auris, or C. auris, is so concerning because it is often resistant to anti-fungal drugs, making it hard to treat infections. It can also be hard to identify with standard lab tests, making it even more difficult to treat properly and early.

  • How Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president, went from perceived pro-West reformer to virulent warmonger since the invasion of Ukraine

    Dmitry Medvedev is now among Russia's most vitriolic pro-war figures. Experts say he's trying to get out of a politically weak situation.

  • Palestinians blast 'racist ideology' in Israeli minister's speech

    The Palestinian Authority on Monday called an Israeli minister's remarks denying the existence of the Palestinian people "conclusive evidence" of the Israeli government's "racist ideology".Israel's far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, is part of veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu's government that took office in December, one of the most right-wing in the country's history.Smotrich, who has a history of incendiary remarks, faced international rebuke earlier this month after calling for a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank to be "wiped out"."There are no Palestinians, because there isn't a Palestinian people," he said on Sunday in Paris, quoting French-Israeli Zionist activist Jacques Kupfer at an event in his memory, according to a video circulating on social media.Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said ahead of a cabinet meeting on Monday the "inflammatory statements" made by Smotrich "are consistent with the first Zionist sayings of 'a land without a people for a people without a land'".They provided "conclusive evidence of the extremist, racist Zionist ideology... of the current Israeli government", Shtayyeh argued.Evoking biblical "prophecies" that are "beginning to come true", Smotrich said: "After 2,000 years... God is gathering his people. The people of Israel are returning home.""There are Arabs around who don't like it, so what do they do? They invent a fictitious people and claim fictitious rights to the land of Israel, only to fight the Zionist movement," he said."It is the historical truth, it is the biblical truth," he added."The Arabs in Israel must hear it, as well as certain Jews in Israel who are confused -- this truth must be heard here at the Elysee Palace (in Paris), and at the White House in Washington, and everyone must hear this truth."- 'Inflammatory' -The minister, who met no French government officials during his trip, was speaking from a lectern which featured a map of so-called Greater Israel, including the West Bank, annexed Golan Heights, blockaded Gaza Strip and Jordan -- the neighbouring Arab country that signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994.Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967, when it also seized east Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and the Golan Heights.Smotrich's comments came as Israeli and Palestinian representatives met in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Shiekh along with Egyptian, Jordanian and US officials for "extensive discussions on ways to de-escalate tensions between the Palestinians and Israelis," according to a joint statement.The Jordanian foreign ministry on Monday condemned the minister's remarks, calling them "extremist racism" and Smotrich himself an "extremist".It warned in a statement that his "use of a map... that encompasses the border of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan" may be in violation of the 1994 peace accord.Hamas, Gaza's Islamist rulers, said the comments revealed the "racist and fascist policies" of Israel, urging the international community to take a "firm stance".- Huwara 'wiped out' -Smotrich had called in early March for the Palestinian town of Huwara to be "wiped out" after two Israelis were shot dead there by an alleged Hamas militant.After the shooting, hundreds of rampaging Israeli settlers torched Palestinian homes and cars in the West Bank town, and a Palestinian man was killed in the nearby village of Zaatara.Speaking last month, the United Nations'&nbsp;Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland called for the "cycle of violence" in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to be "stopped immediately".Violence has intensified in the West Bank in recent months, coinciding with Netanyahu's return to office.Since the start of the year, the conflict has claimed the lives of 86 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.Fourteen Israeli adults and children, including members of the security forces and civilians, and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.On Sunday, while talks were underway in Egypt, an Israeli was seriously wounded in a shooting attack in Huwara.he-gb/ami/jsa

  • Fed rates, projections, stability concerns a 'mess' to be sorted

    The U.S. Federal Reserve begins a two-day meeting on Tuesday, with some top central bank watchers saying it could well pause further rate hikes given recent trouble among banks or even delay releasing new economic projections because the outlook is so clouded. The Fed meeting concludes Wednesday with the 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) release of a new policy statement and a 2:30 p.m. press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and if all goes as planned, the release of new projections for the economy and path of interest rates. But as much as at any point since the March 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the full dimensions of the outcome seem in doubt as officials try to balance the need to keep pressure on the economy to lower inflation, strike the right note of caution about financial stability, and avoid any missteps that could make investors think things are worse - or better - than they are.

  • Should You Think About Buying Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Now?

    While Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNCY ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it...

  • Man convicted of murder, sentenced to life in 2021 Wilson County fatal shooting

    Lucian Clemmons convicted of first-degree murder after a 2021 shooting in Wilson County. Gunshots also narrowly missed child on a coach.

  • Whatcom deputy’s body camera records shots fired at Bellingham apartment complex

    Bellingham police, Washington State Patrol, Homeland Security and sheriff’s office SWAT were requested for the incident.

  • Newburgh man gets 12 years in state prison for slashing acquaintance

    A Newburgh man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting an acquaintance

  • Eighty years on, Thessaloniki Holocaust survivor recalls cart of trampled bodies

    Eighty-four-year-old Rina Revah was nearly four when she was sent to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in northern Germany with her parents in 1943. "I never had a toy, I never had a doll," Revah said from her home in Thessaloniki, where a thriving Jewish Community once existed for centuries before the second world war. Revah is one of the last survivors of the 50,000 Jews who lived in Thessaloniki before the war, honoured every year in ceremonies around March 15, when in 1943 the first train left the city for the concentration camps.

  • London police force racist and sexist, review says

    STORY: Britain's biggest police force is institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic and unable to police itself.That's according to an independent review released on Tuesday (March 21) - heaping pressure on the new chief to reform London's Metropolitan Police.The review was commissioned by the then-head of the Met, Cressida Dick, in 2021 after a serving officer was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a young woman, Sarah Everard, in a case that shocked the country.Louise Casey, a member of parliament's upper house who led the review, found severe failings across the Met that required "radical" reform.''The moment that Sarah Everard was raped, abducted, raped and murdered by a serving police officer -- I find it extraordinary that in policing and in the Met police that wasn't there moment of like a plane falling out of the sky. I just think it is so dreadful and, you know, has to be a moment that change came. Change didn't come. So now this report has to carry that."Finding that policing by consent was broken in the capital, the review said the biggest barrier to fixing the force was the Met's culture of defensiveness and denial about the scale of its problems.Met Commissioner Mark Rowley is Britain's most senior police office.''We've let Londoners down and we've let our own frontline down. And this report paints that vividly. And as I've said several times, I'm deeply sorry for that.''He added that the force's professional standards department had been "stepped up," and that they are sacking officers at a faster rate, while acknowledging the job was not done yet.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said trust in the police had been "hugely damaged.""What we need to do is to now make sure that that won't be repeated, that we can regain people's trust'The 360-page report said the force needed strong leadership, a women's protection service, and a new children's strategy, among other recommendations for reform.

  • Houston teens arrested in caught-on-camera 'jugging' robbery that left woman paralyzed

    Houston police announced Friday that Joseph Harrell, 17, and Zy'Nika Ayesha Woods, 19, were arrested in the Feb. 13 "jugging" attack on Nhung Truong, who was left paralyzed.

  • Alex Murdaugh's lawyer 'mad as hell' after jail call released

    Alex Murdaugh's jail call with an attorney during his trial was accidentally released, and a lawyer for the convicted killer is fuming over the breach.

  • Man’s attempt to kidnap child from school bus stop thwarted by group of kids: Police

    An attempted kidnapping at a school bus stop went wrong for one 30-year-old man who attempt was thwarted by a group of children who came to the defense of one of their classmates. The incident occurred early Monday morning in Gaithersburg, Maryland -- approximately 20 miles north of Washington, D.C. -- when several students were standing at a bus stop waiting to be picked up by their school bus when 30-year-old Jamaal Germany allegedly attempted to kidnap one of the students. The suspect’s motives regarding the attempted kidnapping are currently unclear as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

  • 'Jugging' among new crime trends posing danger on America's streets: What to know

    Jugging, tap and glue at ATMs, and purse snatching schemes are among crime trends that have been spreading throughout the U.S. and costing Americans money.

  • Florida cops on night patrol saw an unlit car parked in a cul-de-sac. It was occupied

    One arrestee was 16, the other just 15.

  • ‘Do you want to die today?’ asks kidnapping, assault suspect at Phoenix airport

    Court documents say 61-year-old Phoenix man, Michael Andre Colville, is accused of kidnapping in connection with an incident that happened at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. "She fell face down on the back seat of her vehicle," read a portion of the court documents. "The suspect then asked the victim ‘Do you want to die today?’ The victim replied, saying that it wasn't her day."

  • Madeleine McCann disappearance: 'Practically impossible' for Polish woman to be missing girl, AI reveals

    Julia Fustyana, a Polish woman claiming she may be Madeleine McCann, is likely not the missing British toddler, according to a Swiss AI company that compares photos of faces.

  • Nathan Millard death: Suspect arrested, accused of dumping missing exec's body

    Baton Rouge police have arrested Derrick Perkins in connection with the Feb. 23 disappearance of Nathan Millard, a Georgia businessman and father of five.