Thurston County Teen Who Prompted Two-Day Search Arrested for Murder

Sep. 3—The 16-year-old Olympia boy whose disappearance launched a two-day search in south Thurston County this week has been arrested on charges of murder, burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Pierce County Corrections booking information.

Gabriel Michael Davies was reportedly located by investigators late Thursday after his vehicle was previously discovered unoccupied on Tilley Road near Millersylvania State Park.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office led the search but released few details after Davies was reportedly returned to his family.

He was booked into the Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center Friday night.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department announced in a news release Saturday morning that two 16-year-old males were taken into custody for burglary, second-degree murder and unlawful possesion of a firearm.

Though Davies is not named in the release, the details of the case and the jail booking records align.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a welfare check in the 21900 block of 190th Street East in Orting at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The man had not shown up for work for four days.

"Deputies were able to gain access into the house to do a welfare check and they located the man deceased inside the home,"according to the release. "The man had a gunshot wound, but no firearm was nearby. Deputies called for detectives and forensic investigators to respond to the scene.Detectives spent Thursday and Friday processing the scene and collecting evidence. Friday night our detectives had enough evidence for probable cause to arrest two suspects in this case. Just after 8 p.m. both of our suspects, two 16-year-old males, were taken into custody."

Both males were booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center.

This story will be updated.