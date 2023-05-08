Thurston deputies arrest 2 men after fight, threat and pursuit

Two men were arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Friday night, following a fight, a threat with a gun and a southbound pursuit on Interstate 5, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

About 8:50 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to a tow yard in the 2300 block of Lister Road Northeast after a person called 911 about a man with a gun. Lister Road Northeast is west of Lilly Road Northeast.

An employee of the business caught two men inside the fenced tow yard, then got into a fight with one of them as the second man ran to a vehicle. The second man then drove up to the two men still fighting and pointed a black handgun with an extended magazine at the employee, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man who had been fighting then got into the vehicle and they drove away.

“Probable cause was established for a pursuable crime,” Sheriff’s Office officials said in a social media post.

This is what happened next, according to the post.

“The pursuit continued southbound I-5 where it (the suspect vehicle) attempted to strike a deputy head-on,” the post reads. “The vehicle came to a stop after a collision. We were able to take the two suspects into custody.”

One man was booked on suspicion of several crimes, including two counts of second-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, attempting to elude police and driving under the influence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The second man was booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery and for an outstanding state Department of Corrections warrant.