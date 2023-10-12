Thurston deputies arrest driver accused of ramming patrol vehicles during pursuit

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Tacoma driver accused of ramming law enforcement vehicles during a Tuesday pursuit in south Thurston County.

Deputies booked the 35-year-old woman into the county jail on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault as well as attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence.

Deputies began following the woman at about 12:51 a.m. Tuesday when a Chehalis Tribal police officer advised that the woman was failing to yield, according to court documents. The officer reportedly suspected the occupants of prowling vehicles at the time.

The woman drove east on U.S. Highway 12 toward Grand Mound in a Dodge Ram 1500 truck. Court documents say she followed the speed limit and did not drive recklessly at first.

However, at one point, the woman allegedly veered into oncoming traffic as deputies approached from that direction. One deputy alleged she attempted to collide head-on with their vehicle, according to court records.

Deputies continued to follow the vehicle east on Highway 12 and repeatedly attempted PIT maneuvers, a tactic in which a pursuing vehicle forces the fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn sideways and stop.

The woman allegedly evaded the maneuvers by break-checking, swerving back and forth, and sometimes veering into an oncoming lane, according to court records.

After several failed attempts, court records say a deputy pulled off a successful PIT maneuver and the fleeing vehicle turned 180 degrees.

The woman allegedly accelerated forward and rammed the Chehalis Tribal police officer’s vehicle. A male suspect allegedly exited the fleeing vehicle and ran away as deputies moved to pin the vehicle against a crosswalk sign at Old Highway 99 and an Interstate 5 on-ramp.

Deputies arrested the woman on the spot “without further incident” and searched her and the vehicle, according to court records. They allegedly found evidence of methamphetamine.

The woman reportedly told deputies she had used methamphetamine a few hours before and the man who ran away directed her to flee law enforcement at gunpoint. She said she evaded deputies because she was scared.

She further alleged she left the Chehalis Casino with the man after he approached her in a panic. He reportedly told her someone believed he broke into another vehicle.

Court records say the vehicle she drove was stolen from Pierce County in July. She allegedly said another person she does not know well drove the truck to the casino and gave her the keys.

When asked why she rammed the deputies’ vehicles after the man had fled on foot, she allegedly said she did not know, according to court records.

Deputies tried to track the man who fled on foot with K9 Igo, but court records say the track was unsuccessful.