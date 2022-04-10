Thurston deputies are looking for 4 people who stole $15,000 from Lacey area business

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for four people who allegedly stole $15,000 in cash from a Lacey area business.

About noon April 4, the four suspects entered KN Halal Market in the 7200 block of Martin Way East.

According to deputies, a man in a white hoodie forced his way into a locked office and stole the cash while the three other people kept a lookout.

They were last seen in an early 2000s, silver-colored Chrysler Town and Country with a white sticker on the back window.

Anyone with information is asked to email Deputy Shawn Graves at shawn.graves@co.thurston.wa.us, or call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.