Thurston deputy recovers fentanyl, meth after stopping Tacoma driver Tuesday

Thurston County deputies reported recovering large amounts of fentanyl after stopping a 39-year-old Tacoma man accused of driving under the influence Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office shared images of the items they allegedly recovered from the driver’s vehicle in a social media post. The items include fentanyl pills and powder as well as methamphetamine, a scale and hundred-dollar bills.

Local officials have blamed fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s 50-100 stronger than morphine, for a surge in drug overdoses in the region, including some at the county jail. Overdose deaths reached 153 in 2022 and 114 of those deaths were due to fentanyl, Coroner Gary Warnock previously said.

A deputy spotted the Tacoma driver before 4 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 5 near 93rd Avenue Southwest, according to the post. The driver allegedly swerved their vehicle and drove as slow as 40 miles per hour at times.

After researching the license plate, the deputy determined the vehicle had been stolen in Thurston County, according to the post.

Tumwater police assisted the deputy in stopping the vehicle. During the stop, the post indicates the deputy allegedly observed drugs in “plain view.” The deputy recovered the items after obtaining a search warrant.

The man was booked into Thurston County jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and driving under the influence, according to the jail roster.