Thurston deputy shoots man during domestic violence incident, Sheriff’s Office says

A deputy shot a man during a domestic violence incident Tuesday afternoon, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office declined to comment Wednesday morning because the shooting is now being investigated by the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office. Their contact, Chief Paul Logan, could not be reached.

However, the Thurston Sheriff’s Office released some preliminary information about the shooting.

About 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the 7500 block of 14th Avenue Northeast, which is an address between Interstate 5 and a WinCo store, after a man called to say police needed to respond before he kills someone. He then hung up, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Two deputies arrived at the address. When the man opened the door, the Sheriff’s Office says he pointed a weapon at them, prompting one of the deputies to fire his gun at the man several times, causing “minor injuries,” according to the release.

The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigative Team is handling the investigation, with the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office leading it, according to the release.