Thurston detectives investigating Saturday afternoon shooting near Yelm

A man was shot Saturday afternoon near Yelm and now Thurston County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the incident.

About 1:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 10500 block of Old McKenna Road Southeast, which is between Yelm and McKenna in south Pierce County.

The man, thought to have been shot in the stomach, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Brooks said.

Brooks said the victim has not been cooperative with investigators, although they do think the shooting was related to an ongoing dispute.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.