Thurston Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in shooting death of man in August

Over the summer, 51-year-old Dana “Dan” Presley was found dead in his home, a gunshot wound to his head.

That was on Aug. 7. Late last week, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced they are still seeking information about the incident.

Presley was found dead Saturday morning in his home in the 800 block of 93rd Avenue Southwest. The man’s sister had gone to her brother’s home to check on him and could see through a bedroom window that he was dead, The Olympian reported.

Deputies entered the home about 10:50 a.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound to his head. The man was shot while sleeping in his bedroom, according to a preliminary investigation of his death.

Detectives say based on the condition of Presley’s body, he had been dead for several days before his sister found him, according to a FOX 13 report.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Detective Howard Reynolds told FOX 13 he has worked on several warrants but is hoping someone can shed light on a motive for the killing.

“We don’t have any reason to believe this was a sniper set back in the woods. This was personal,” Reynolds told FOX 13. “It appears the suspect was very close to Dan’s window at the time the shot was fired.”

“This is very unusual. This very much appears to be a targeted attack,” Reynolds said.

According to FOX 13, the Presley family will pay a $30,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of Presley’s killer or killers.

Anyone with information about Presley’s death is asked to contact Thurston County Sheriff’s Office detectives at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us, or to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.