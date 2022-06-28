Thurston Sheriff’s Office dive team continues search for missing Lewis County man

The search for a missing Randle man continued Tuesday after he was last seen swimming in distress from an inoperative boat in Riffe Lake, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Riffe Lake is in east Lewis County near the towns of Morton and Mossyrock.

Deputies were dispatched to the lake about 3 p.m. Monday after a possible drowning.

Witnesses said the 36-year-old man had attempted to swim to shore from a boat that had broken down. The man swam a short distance and then appeared to be in distress, according to the witnesses.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office dive team assisted in the search for the man, but was unsuccessful prior to nightfall. The team continued their search on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reminded the public that although warmer summer temperatures have arrived lakes and other bodies of water remain cold and hazardous.