Thurston Sheriff’s Office looking for man, woman after Sunday stabbing

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people, believed to be adults, who were involved in an altercation near Pattison Lake that resulted in a stabbing on Sunday.

A 16-year-old male teen suffered a small stab wound to his stomach and a cut to his arm, Sgt. Chris Packard said Tuesday.

About 5:20 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 7300 block of Fair Oaks Road Southeast after a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find the 16-year-old male teen and a 17-year-old female teen. They had been throwing rocks into the lake when they were approached by a man and woman, upset because they were trying to fish in the lake, Packard said.

The woman allegedly attacked the juvenile female, then the juvenile male tried to intervene. That’s when the man stabbed him in the stomach and cut his arm, Packard said.

The Sheriff’s Office attempted to find the two with a K-9 track, but they apparently left the area in a vehicle, he said.

The man is described as slender and was last seen wearing jeans, a baseball cap and a sweatshirt with a jersey over it. He also was carrying a tackle box. The woman had dark brown hair and was last seen wearing tight-fitting jeans.

If found, the man faces a possible charge of second-degree assault, a felony. For attacking the juvenile female, the woman faces a possible charge of fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740.