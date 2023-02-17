thyssenkrupp AG Just Missed EPS By 14%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 4.6% to €6.83 in the week after its latest first-quarter results. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at €9.0b, although statutory earnings per share came in 14% below what the analysts expected, at €0.12 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

View our latest analysis for thyssenkrupp

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

After the latest results, the consensus from thyssenkrupp's seven analysts is for revenues of €36.0b in 2023, which would reflect a chunky 12% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are expected to nosedive 58% to €0.75 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €35.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.66 in 2023. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about thyssenkrupp's future following the latest results, with a nice increase in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of €9.41, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic thyssenkrupp analyst has a price target of €16.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €5.90. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 16% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 0.0001% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 1.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that thyssenkrupp's revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around thyssenkrupp's earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates, with sales apparently performing well, although revenues are expected to lag the wider industry this year. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for thyssenkrupp going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that thyssenkrupp is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • We Think The Compensation For Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX:ALL) CEO Looks About Right

    Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Trevor Croker plans to do to improve the less than great performance at...

  • MTU Aero Engines Full Year 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    MTU Aero Engines ( ETR:MTX ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €5.33b (up 27% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Results: Randstad N.V. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

    Last week, you might have seen that Randstad N.V. ( AMS:RAND ) released its yearly result to the market. The early...

  • First Sensor First Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS: €0.17 (vs €0.12 loss in 1Q 2022)

    First Sensor ( ETR:SIS ) First Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €30.5m (up 4.4% from 1Q 2022). Net...

  • Chicken May Get More Pricey in Australia as High Costs Persist

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicken is set to become even more expensive for Australian consumers as higher costs persist, while some breeding issues have caused a shortage of poultry, according to one of the country’s top processors.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskAdderall’s D

  • Indonesia Tech Giant Brings Forward Profit Goal After Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s GoTo Group brought forward its profitability targets by a year, joining other Southeast Asian tech giants in wooing investors with promises to reverse losses soon.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskAdderall’s Disappearing Act Has Left Millio

  • ‘Long-term investors will be rewarded’: Goldman Sachs explains why you should ‘buy’ these 2 cybersecurity stocks

    Our digital world runs on computer tech, and that tech is only going to become more autonomous and more ubiquitous. And that, in turn, only underscores the ongoing importance of online security. With digital automation growing, it’s more important than ever, right now, to start firming up the digital protections. Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs' Gabriela Borges has turned her eye on the cybersecurity sector. The analyst sees several industry dynamics that are favorable for long-term investo

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Technology conglomerate Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) started with operating systems and still dominates that market today. Microsoft launched Azure in 2010, and its success played a significant role in the stock's excellent returns over the past decade. Azure is a cloud computing platform that offers various services, including storage, computing, security, networking, and more.

  • Apple wants to move its manufacturing out of China

    Apple supplier Foxconn announced the creation of a major new factory in Vietnam and a $300 million investment to expand its current operations in the country. The decision comes as Apple attempts to move parts of its manufacturing process out of China.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett is known to shake markets with his investment moves. In Q4 2022, Warren Buffett […]

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Crushing the Market -- and They're Still Screaming Buys

    The stock market started 2023 on an upbeat note, with the Nasdaq Composite notching 14.3% gains so far this year. History suggests that the stock market could have a much better 2023 and even go on a bull run this year. As a result, now is likely a good time for investors to add some solid Nasdaq stocks to their portfolios that have been on fire in 2023 and could end the year with more gains.

  • Try These 3 Dividend Machines if You Want to Be Paid Monthly With Regular Raises

    Dividend investing is a great way to generate wealth from money entrusted to publicly held companies. The vast majority of dividends are paid quarterly, but there are about 60 publicly traded companies that pay dividends monthly. Among them are a couple of dozen real estate investment trusts (REITs), pools of income-producing assets whose operators are required by law to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income each year to shareholders.

  • Pennsylvania Farmer Behind $5 Trillion Trend Speaks Out: I Created A Monster

    Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming for These 3 Artifical Intelligence Stocks

    Artificial intelligence (AI) has gotten much attention from investors lately, and it's easy to understand why. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are each taking advantage of the power of AI in ways that I think make them great candidates to invest in. Many investors have grown more worried about Alphabet's future since Microsoft announced that it planned to embed the popular ChapGPT technology in its Bing search engine.

  • The Stock Market Is Playing a ‘Game of Chicken’ With Bonds. It Won’t End Well.

    Wall Street is making some assumptions that will derail the S&P 500's rally if they turn out to be wrong.

  • This Is When Your 401(k) Is Considered an Asset

    Your 401(k), and any other retirement accounts, are financial assets. These are portfolios in which you hold securities and investment products that have either realized or potential value. This makes your 401(k) portfolio an asset in your name as long … Continue reading → The post Is a 401k Considered an Asset? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Adani Credit Flashes Warnings After Group Gorged on Cheap Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s sprawling corporate empire embraced the era of cheap debt like few others. But with yields spiking and access to overseas financing suddenly in question, investors and analysts say the borrowing blitz has made it all the more vulnerable amid its worst crisis ever.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS S

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • Retail investors are pouring a record $1.5 billion per day into the stock market

    Individual investors have been snapping up stocks at the fastest pace ever as U.S. equity markets charge higher this year.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These high-powered income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 13%, can put historically high inflation in its place.