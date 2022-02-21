Thyssenkrupp hydrogen IPO plans face market headwinds - sources

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Thyssenkrupp AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Essen
Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff
·2 min read

By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - A steep drop in hydrogen shares is likely to hit the valuation of Thyssenkrupp's hydrogen unit Nucera, according to investor and financial sources, which could make it more challenging to list the division in a potential share sale.

Putting a value on Nucera has been a challenge from the get-go, with analysts giving a range of 3 billion to 6 billion euros ($3.4 billion to $6.8 billion) for the business, reflecting the uncertainty relating to the booming hydrogen sector.

"The prices investors are prepared to pay for such assets have come down," said Ingo Speich, head of sustainability and corporate governance at Deka Investment, a top-20 shareholder of Thyssenkrupp.

"It's not because the quality of the asset has changed, but due to the changed market conditions and the fact that these business models are no longer valued that highly."

Shares in Nucera's rivals have slumped, with Norway's NEL ASA, Britain's ITM Power and France's McPhy Energy all down more than half over the past 12 months.

They have underperformed global and European stocks, which have gained 3-4% over the same period, as well as renewables stocks, which have fallen 9%.

Thyssenkrupp has said an IPO of Nucera could happen in the first half of 2022 but the group still needs to make a firm decision in favour of such a move and has left the door open to a partial sale.

Nucera, which is co-owned by Thyssenkrupp and Italy's De Nora in a 66-34 split, is the world's top supplier of chlor-alkali membrane technologies needed to produce hydrogen and is also active in alkaline water electrolysis.

"Valuation certainly depends on the market environment. And that's rather fragile at the moment," said Marc Tuengler of DSW, a lobby group that represents Thyssenkrupp's private shareholders. "Time is pressing."

In a note published after Nucera's capital markets day in January, analysts at Bank of America attributed a value of 2.3 billion euros for Thyssenkrupp's 66% stake in Nucera, which indicates 3.4 billion euros for the whole business.

A person familiar with the matter said the asset was currently valued at 3 billion to 4 billion euros.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

In the fiscal year to September, Nucera posted operating profit of 27 million euros, while sales came in at 319 million, a level expected to triple to 900 million to 1 billion by 2025-26.

"The multiple that Nucera might have received nine months ago can no longer be reached that easily," Deka's Speich said.

($1 = 0.8830 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AOC calls Tucker Carlson ‘trash’ for saying she is not a woman of colour

    ‘You’re a creep, bro,’ says New York congresswoman after Carlson attacked Ocasio-Cortez in Fox News segment Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to the crowd at a Get Out the Vote Rally in San Antonio, Texas earlier this month. Photograph: Reuters The Fox News host Tucker Carlson attacked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday night, claiming the US congresswoman was not a woman of colour. “She’s a rich entitled white lady,” he said. In return, the New York Democrat, popularly known as AOC, said: “This i

  • Stocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Ruble Weakens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and U.S. equity futures slumped as the standoff over Ukraine hardened, weakening hopes for peace talks with Vladimir Putin. Russian stocks sank the most since the 2008 global financial crisis, and the ruble weakened a third straight day.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks, U.S. Futures Fal

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • New Peloton CEO describes what went wrong at the company: 'They spent money on things that they shouldn't have'

    New Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy also told NYT's DealBook that the pandemic darling "got caught up in the vision thing at the expense of getting real."

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 80% to 90%

    Their businesses continue to make lots of money. And analysts think the stocks could make investors a lot of money, too.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Philippines payment gateway PayMongo gets $31M Series B, will explore regional expansion

    Philippines-based fintech PayMongo, which enables merchants to accept digital payments, announced today it has raised $31 million in Series B funding with an eye on regional expansion. Investors include Justin Mateen’s JAM Fund, ICCP-SBI Venture Partners and Lisa Gokongwei’s Kaya Founders, along with returning investors Global Founders Capital and SOMA Capital.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • ‘Extreme fear’: Bitcoin continues bear run, while Solana is up

    Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, continues to tank along with other cryptocurrencies in the global market, with investor sentiment at “extreme fear” at Bitcoin’s Fear and Greed Index. See related article: Bitcoin leads market-wide downturn as Russia fears rise Fast facts Bitcoin is currently down by almost 2% to trade at US$39,185. Bitcoin’s […]

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Billionaire investor David Einhorn says the speculative market bubble peaked last year — and warns the Fed may struggle to curb inflation

    The Greenlight Capital boss predicted the US economy would slow this year, trumpeted copper, and rang the alarm on the passive-investing boom.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Just Went On Sale

    A stock's price and dividend yield have an inverse relationship. Several already high-yield dividend stocks now look more attractive following their recent sell-offs. Three that stand out to some of our contributors are those paid by clean energy-focused companies Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY).

  • Is it Time to Dispose Your Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Aiming for a 100-Bagger? This Stock Has the Potential

    The market says Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is worth about $2.9 billion right now. To make a 100-bagger with this one, its market capitalization would have to reach $290 billion one day. Can this air-taxi pioneer pull it off?

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Will Make You Rich by Retirement

    These stocks have compelling competitive advantages and growth prospects. If you have more than 10 years until retirement, they look like promising bets after the recent tech wreck.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.