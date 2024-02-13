Thyssenkrupp Nucera logs strong sales in first quarter

The company logo can be seen in front of the headquarters before the start of the balance sheet of electrolyzer manufacturer Thyssenkrupp Nucera. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

German hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera reported a strong start to its first quarter, with revenue rising more than a third to €208.3 million ($224 million) in the period until December 31.

However, the costs of expanding its business weighed on profitability. Thyssenkrupp Nucera recorded a loss before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €0.9 million - after a profit of €11 million a year ago.

The firm, which offers large-scale electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen, was nevertheless in the black thanks to increased interest income. The net result of €2.8 million was below the previous year's level of €8.5 million.

The electrolysis specialist confirmed on Tuesday its forecast for the year and expects sales growth in the mid double-digit percentage range.

But it continues to expect an operating loss in the mid double-digit million-euro range.