Tian Yuan Group Holdings Limited (HKG:6119) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we’ll look at Tian Yuan Group Holdings Limited (HKG:6119) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Tian Yuan Group Holdings:

0.10 = CN¥35m ÷ (CN¥378m – CN¥16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Tian Yuan Group Holdings has an ROCE of 10%.

Is Tian Yuan Group Holdings’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Tian Yuan Group Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.1% average in the Infrastructure industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Tian Yuan Group Holdings sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Tian Yuan Group Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Tian Yuan Group Holdings’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Tian Yuan Group Holdings has total liabilities of CN¥16m and total assets of CN¥378m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 4.1% of its total assets. In addition to low current liabilities (making a negligible impact on ROCE), Tian Yuan Group Holdings earns a sound return on capital employed.