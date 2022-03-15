Tiananmen Square protester granted asylum in US killed in New York

·1 min read


A Tiananmen Square protester who was jailed in China for two years following the pro-democracy movement was stabbed to death in his New York law office on Monday.

Li Jinjin, 66, was stabbed in the neck and body around 11:40 a.m. on Monday at his office in Flushing, the New York Daily News reported.

Police on Monday arrested Xiaoning Zhang, 25, who faces a murder charge, according to the outlet.

Li participated in the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy student protests against Chinese authoritarian rule.

In 1993, after he had been jailed for roughly two years, Li sought asylum in the U.S., where he worked as an immigration lawyer and advocated for the people involved in the Tiananmen movement, according to the Daily News.

Zhang last week allegedly made a disruptive scene in Li's office, according to the victim's friends who spoke to the newspaper.

Chuang Chuang Chen, the CEO of the China Democracy Party, told the newspaper Zhang came to the U.S. on a student visa but wanted asylum because she had been raped by police in Beijing and sent to a mental health facility.

She had requested Li take her case, which he refused. Li's friends told the Daily News it may have been because she was mentally unstable.

"I can't believe it. She not only destroyed his life, but the hope of our community," Li's friend Wei Zhu told the publication. "He wanted to realize democracy in China. He will never realize that dream."

Recommended Stories

  • Immigration lawyer killed in Queens was Tiananmen Square protester

    When officers arrived, they found the 66-year-old immigration lawyer stabbed in the neck and body.

  • Tiananmen Square protester killed in his New York law office

    A dissident legal scholar who was jailed for two years in China after participating in the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement was killed Monday in his law firm’s office in New York, where he had settled after seeking asylum in the U.S., police said. Li Jinjin, 66, was stabbed to death in the city where he had long worked as an immigration lawyer, even as he continued to advocate publicly for the many people jailed or killed by Chinese authorities during the nation’s democracy movement. Police said Xiaoning Zhang, 25, was taken into custody and faces a murder charge.

  • Tiananmen Square protester stabbed to death in his law firm’s office in New York

    The 66-year-old legal scholar continued to advocate for those jailed or killed by Chinese authorities

  • Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

    A man suspected of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington was arrested early Tuesday. The suspect, Gerald Brevard was arrested in Washington on murder, assault and other charges after news of the killings had added new fears to people spending nights on the streets of the two cities and elsewhere. The 30-year-old man, who lives in the Washington area, was charged Tuesday only in connection with the Washington cases and has not been charged in the New York attacks.

  • Man wanted in stabbing at New York’s MoMA arrested in Philly

    A man suspected of stabbing two workers at New York’s Museum of Modern Art and making threats regarding former President Donald Trump was arrested at a Philadelphia bus terminal early Tuesday after setting his hotel room on fire, police said. Gary Cabana, 60, had been sought by police since Saturday. New York City police said they would seek to have him extradited but did not provide a specific time frame for when that might happen.

  • COVID-19 cases more than double in China's growing outbreak

    China's new COVID-19 cases Tuesday more than doubled from the previous day as the country faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. The National Health Commission said 3,507 new locally spread cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, up from 1,337 a day earlier. A fast-spreading variant known as “stealth omicron” is testing China’s zero-tolerance strategy, which had kept the virus at bay since the deadly initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan in early 2020.

  • China Locks Down Entire Province in Struggle to Contain Covid Outbreak

    To contain the latest outbreak of Covid, Chinese authorities locked down the entire Chinese province of Jilin.

  • How Billie Lourd's wedding looks were inspired by mom Carrie Fisher, grandmother Debbie Reynolds

    Lourd paid homage to her mother and grandmother with her dresses, jewelry and shoes.

  • Suspect arrested after 5 homeless men shot in Washington, New York

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A suspect in shootings of five homeless men, two fatally, in Washington and New York, was taken into custody on Tuesday by federal agents in Washington, but New York police said investigators were still gathering evidence to charge him with the New York crimes. Gerald Brevard, 30, of southeast Washington, D.C., was charged with homicide, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to kill, a spokesman for Washington's Metropolitan Police Department said.

  • Queens man with history of violence charged for attacking 2-year-old sitting in a stroller

    A man was charged on Saturday for flipping a toddler’s stroller into the street in East Flushing, New York, leaving the 2-year-old with cuts and bruises to her face. The unprovoked attack occurred on Friday around 6:20 a.m. after Christopher Elder, 31, began shouting at the child’s grandmother, Maria Zamora, while she was taking out the trash in east Flushing. According to a criminal complaint, Elder then allegedly grabbed the stroller that Sophia was sitting in and began to shake it, kicking it into the street shortly after.

  • COVID Finally Spins Out of Control in China as New Variant Takes Hold

    STRINGERChina appears to be losing the battle to contain COVID-19, but it’s not yet ready to admit defeat.Facing the worst national outbreak since the first wave of the pandemic, authorities have introduced lockdown restrictions in cities across the country, with production lines falling idle in the tech hub of Shenzhen and offices shuttered in the financial capital Shanghai.Under President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has stuck to a strict zero-COVID policy since the virus emerged in Wuha

  • NATO concerned Moscow could stage 'false flag' attack

    STORY: On February 8, Russia repeated its accusation of several years that the United States is working with Ukrainian laboratories to develop biological weapons.Like many other countries, Ukraine has public health laboratories researching how to mitigate the threats of dangerous diseases affecting both animals and humans. Its laboratories have received support from the United States, European Union and World Health Organization.Referring to claims by U.S. officials that Russia had sought military assistance in Ukraine from China, Stoltenberg called on Beijing not to provide such help to Moscow.“China has an obligation as a member of the U.N. Security Council to actually support and uphold international law," the former Norwegian Prime minister told a news conference.Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".

  • Psaki derides Russian sanctions on US officials

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Russia's announcement of sanctions against a number of U.S. officials including President Joe Biden and Psaki herself, joking that Biden "is a junior, so they may have sanctioned his dad." (March 15)

  • Suspect arrested in New York museum stabbing to be charged with assault

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A man arrested in the stabbing of two employees at New York City's Museum of Modern Art will face assault charges in the attack and a previous incident involving a former staff member, a police official said on Tuesday. Gary Cabana, suspected of the stabbing after the museum denied him admission over the weekend, was arrested in Philadelphia without incident after he was found sleeping at a Greyhound bus terminal, New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a news conference. Cabana is also accused of aggravated harassment for allegedly sending threats via email.

  • OC piano teacher convicted of molesting 8 girls

    An Orange County piano instructor was convicted of molesting eight girls -- with a ninth testifying as a witness in his trial -- over a span of 18 years.

  • Kyiv under fire as Russian forces close in on Ukraine capital

    Ian Pannell reports with the latest news on the state of the war in Ukraine.

  • Kyiv auto repair shop adapts captured Russian weapons for local forces

    A Kyiv auto mechanics workshop has jumped from car repairs and maintenance to adapting captured Russian weapons for use by Ukrainian troops defending the capital. Oleksandr Fedchenko said he had been throwing around ideas with staff at his car repair shop after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month, wondering how they could help outgunned local forces. Ukrainian forces have stripped large quantities of Russian heavy machine guns and other weapons from armoured vehicles they have destroyed in the three weeks since the Kremlin launched what it called a special military operation in Ukraine.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Chris Cleave ‘murder’: British businessman shot dead in Mexico in front of 14 year-old daughter

    Two suspects arrested by Mexican police after shooting near tourist hotspot

  • QB Aaron Rodgers officially signs new contract with Packers

    Aaron Rodgers is officially back. The four-time NFL MVP signed his new contract with the Packers.