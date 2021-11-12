Tiananmen statue creator asks for immunity from Hong Kong security law

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessie Pang
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jessie Pang

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Danish sculptor of a statue that commemorates pro-democracy protesters killed during China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 has asked Hong Kong authorities for immunity from a national security law so he come and take it back to Denmark.

Jens Galschiot loaned the eight-metre high, two-tonne copper sculpture called "Pillar of Shame" to a local civil society group, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, in perpetuity.

The statue, depicting dozens of torn and twisted bodies, has been on display at the University of Hong Kong for more than two decades. After the Alliance disbanded in September with some members accused of national security offences, the university requested the group remove the statue from its premises.

In an open letter on Friday, Galschiot, who values the statue at around $1.4 million, said he was willing to take it back to Denmark, but that his presence in Hong Kong was necessary for the complex operation to go well.

Cooperation from the university and city authorities for technical assistance, roadblocks and permits was also needed, he said.

Additionally, Galschiot asked for assurances that he would not be prosecuted under a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 to punish what it sees as subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

"I can understand from the press that the introduction of the new security legislation in Hong Kong means that there is a legal basis for arresting foreign nationals who engage in activities that criticise China," Galschiot wrote.

The statue's removal "will lead to activities and media coverage that could be perceived as criticism of China. Therefore, I will have to get a guarantee that my employees and I will not be prosecuted."

The university, the government's Security Bureau, and the Immigration Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The university gave the Alliance a deadline for the statue's removal, which expired a month ago. It said at the time it was seeking legal advice on what to do with it.

Democratic activists and some Western governments say the security law is a tool to silence dissent and push Hong Kong firmly on an authoritarian path. Chinese and city authorities maintain Hong Kong is still governed by the rule of law and individual rights and freedoms remain intact.

(Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • HK art museum faces censorship backlash

    The opening of a contemporary art museum intended to match the likes of London’s Tate Modern and New York’s Museum of Modern Art has caused tension between Hong Kong cultural officials and artists, amid censorship fears stemming from a China-imposed national security law. The multi-billion dollar M+ features contemporary work from leading Chinese, Asian, and Western artists including paintings, ceramics, videos, and installations from the likes of China's Zhang Xiaogang and Britain's Antony Gormley.But the imposition of a sweeping national security law by China last year on its once freest city is casting a pall over the museum's opening, as curators and artists struggle to find a balance between artistic expression and political censorship. Earlier this year, pro-Beijing politicians and media outlets criticized certain works in the M+ for breaching the national security law and inciting "hatred" against China. One of the works being a photograph by Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei, giving the middle finger in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Henry Tang is the head of the West Kowloon Cultural District, a new cultural hub that includes the M+. Tang stressed all exhibits must "comply" with the national security law and that certain works in their collection, including Ai's contested photograph, wouldn't be displayed: "In the past there were some controversies regarding whether some exhibits might be in violation of law. So therefore I want to emphasize that point first. In order to lay the foundation, that the opening of M+ does not mean that artistic expression is above the law. It is not." Weiwei himself is critical of the implications on artistic expression these blurred lines may cause: "The situation now (has) completely changed under the national security law. The museum is under - clearly under censorship." "When you have a museum which cannot - or (is) incapable to defend its own integrity about freedom of speech, then that raises a question. And certainly, the museum cannot perform well in terms of contemporary culture. Because the very important character of contemporary art is in questioning authority."

  • Hong Kong's M+ museum opens amid censorship controversy

    Hong Kong’s swanky new M+ museum — Asia’s largest gallery with a billion-dollar collection — is set to open on Friday amid controversy over politics and censorship. Designed by Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron, M+ aims to put Asia on the global map for art and was built to rival London’s Modern Tate and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The work by Ai, titled “Study of Perspective: Tian’anmen (1997),” depicts Ai raising a middle finger at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, where a bloody crackdown by the People’s Liberation Army on pro-democracy protesters on June 4, 1989, killed hundreds, if not thousands.

  • Judge allows lawsuit against Lebanon ordinance permitting firearms in council chambers to move forward

    Residents filed the lawsuit earlier this year saying the ordinance conflicts with state law.

  • Heat-seeking cameras show migrants along Belarus-Poland border

    Video shared by Poland's Ministry of Defence on Twitter showed migrants in makeshift camps along the country's border with Poland. According to Polish officials, the footage also reveals a number of migrants who have made the passage into Poland near Bialowieza overnight on Wednesday. Many of them however have been trapped between Polish and Belarusian border forces, enduring freezing temperatures.The footage, which was captured by heat-seeking cameras, will aid the Polish Border Guard in their efforts to track illegal migrants, according to their Twitter.The country's defence ministry also released footage of guards gathering near the fence. They could be heard shouting, 'Go Belarus, this place is full.'Poland has reported at least seven deaths so far from the months-long border crisis. Other migrants have expressed fear that they would die.

  • Two Nigerian banks were rebuked for their role in a $4 million theft from pensioners

    After two years of trial, Abdulrasheed Maina was convicted and given an eight-year sentence for pension fraud in Nigeria.

  • Russia denies role in EU border crisis, calls Aeroflot sanctions idea 'crazy'

    The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia had nothing to do with the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border and rejected as "crazy" a suggestion in a media report that its state flag carrier Aeroflot could be targeted with retaliatory sanctions. Moscow is a close ally of Belarus, which the European Union has accused of mounting a "hybrid attack" by pushing migrants across the border into Poland, prompting calls for Western sanctions. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the EU was discussing targeting Aeroflot as part of a new sanctions package, citing an official from the bloc familiar with the plans.

  • U.S. and allies would 'take action' if Taiwan attacked - Blinken

    The United States and its allies would take unspecified "action" if China were to use force to alter the status quo over Taiwan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. Blinken was asked at a forum hosted by the New York Times whether the United States would step in to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by China.

  • GOP Candidates Are Wielding Kyle Rittenhouse Trial In Culture War

    Opinions about Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen on trial for murder following last year's protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, are predictably split across party lines.

  • Amal Clooney calls businesses 'essential' for human rights

    Speaking at the virtual forum in a Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting hosted by New Zealand, Clooney called for a multi-stakeholder response to preserve human rights and highlighted the increasingly intertwined role countries and businesses play in safeguarding them."You have to try and inspire the private sector to step in. That's what I believe. Indeed, it's sometimes the only option given that so many of the global challenges that we face call for a multi-stakeholder response," Clooney said.Her comments came as political and business leaders from across the APEC region stressed on the importance of prioritising human rights in decision making, at a time when socio-economic disparity has been widened by the pandemic.

  • Dems to White House: The only prescription is more Biden

    The president has been more a facilitator than manager of the legislative process. His party wants more of the latter.

  • Oil falls on higher dollar in volatile week

    Oil prices drifted lower on Friday, wiping out gains from the previous session, as the dollar continued to rise on bets the U.S. central bank will bring forward plans to raise rates to tame inflation. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.33 a barrel at 0128 GMT, reversing Thursday's 25 cent gain. Brent crude futures fell 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.62 a barrel, erasing Thursday's gain.

  • In test, U.N. skirts Taliban to pay Afghan health workers

    The United Nations has paid nearly $8 million in salaries to some 23,500 health workers across Afghanistan over the past month, bypassing the Taliban-run health ministry in a test case to inject much needed liquidity into a dire Afghan economy. The U.N. development agency UNDP and the Global Fund health aid organization teamed up to resurrect a program that had been funded by the World Bank until it suspended assistance when the Taliban ousted the Western-backed Afghan government in August.

  • Bitcoin slips below $67,000, while litecoin heads for 30% weekly gain towards record highs after AMC says it's on track to accept LTC payments

    Bitcoin slipped below $67,000 after hitting record highs, while litecoin rose for a fourth day, heading for a 30% over the week.

  • Wisconsin starting running back Chez Mellusi will miss the rest of the season

    Wisconsin starting running back Chez Mellusi will miss the rest of the season

  • With Everyone Fighting Over ‘Eternals,’ What’s Next for Marvel’s Future?

    SPOILER WARNING: This story includes discussions of the ending of Marvel Studios “Eternals,” currently playing in theaters. “Eternals” was always meant to shake things up. When Chloé Zhao first met with Marvel Studios about the possibility of directing the film, she was told from the start by the company’s executives that “Eternals” was seen internally […]

  • Tx. Teen Who Survived Being Hit in 2019 DUI Crash Dies After Being Hit by Suspected Drunk Driver

    "My heart is beyond hurt," Clyde Thompson's twin sister wrote as she remembered her 19-year-old brother, who was killed in a head-on crash on Sunday

  • San Francisco Mayor Backs School-Board Recall

    San Francisco mayor London Breed announced her support for the recall of three city school-board members on Wednesday.

  • 15 photos that show what goes on behind the scenes of Singles' Day, China's biggest shopping festival that beats Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales combined

    As Singles' Day consumers embark on a shopping frenzy, ecommerce employees and delivery workers go into overdrive to move billions of packages across China.

  • Chan Chan: Mass grave found in ancient Peruvian city

    Twenty-five people, mostly young women, were buried in a small space in the ancient city of Chan Chan.

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams vows to address ‘racism built into’ city infrastructure

    Eric Adams, who was recently elected New York City’s next mayor, is echoing the sentiments of other Democrats who say […] The post NYC Mayor Eric Adams vows to address ‘racism built into’ city infrastructure appeared first on TheGrio.