Hong Kong police arrest defiant Tiananmen vigil leaders

·4 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested four leaders of the group that organized the city's annual Tiananmen Square commemorations after they refused to cooperate in a national security investigation, the group said.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China had openly challenged the enforcement of a 14-month-old national security law, saying police were arbitrarily labeling pro-democracy organizations as foreign agents.

Chow Hang-tung, one of the four arrested and a vice-chair of the alliance, began a series of posts on Facebook shortly before 7 a.m., starting with two Facebook livestreams during which she says that some people have been ringing the doorbell. Chow, a lawyer, appears to be in her office, and muffled shouting could be heard in the background.

“The worst thing about being arrested is that I’ve not changed into a new set of clothes or brushed my teeth, will my breath overwhelm the national security police?” she wrote in one post.

The alliance is best known for organizing candlelight vigils in Hong Kong on the anniversary of China’s bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. The event was attended annually by massive crowds, and was the only large-scale public commemoration of the June 4 crackdown on Chinese soil.

Authorities have banned the vigils for the past two years, citing public health risks due to the pandemic, although critics believe the ban is part of an ongoing crackdown on dissent in the city following months of anti-government protests in 2019.

Alliance leaders delivered a letter to police Tuesday rejecting a request for details of the group’s operations and finances. Police earlier warned that failure to comply could result in a fine of up to 100,000 Hong Kong dollars ($12,900) and six months in jail.

Police on Wednesday confirmed that they arrested three men and one woman aged between 36 and 57 for failing to provide information in accordance with the national security law. Police did not identify them.

Dozens of pro-democracy activists have been arrested since the implementation of the national security law, which outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion.

Critics say the law completes the rolling back of freedoms not found on the mainland that Hong Kong was promised it could keep for 50 years after being handed over from Britain, such as freedom of speech and assembly.

Many pro-democracy organizations have disbanded due to safety concerns, such as the Civil Human Rights Front, known for organizing mass protests on July 1, the day in 1997 that the former British colony was handed over to China. Other groups that have disbanded include the Professional Teachers’ Union, a pro-democracy trade union for teachers.

The Hong Kong Alliance is one of the few outspoken pro-democracy groups in the city that has yet to officially announce its dissolution.

Chow had been scheduled to represent pro-democracy activist Gwyneth Ho in court for a bail hearing, and wrote on Facebook that it's regrettable she won't be able to attend. She also posted a photo of the waterfront view outside her office, saying she’s taking a look at it for the last time.

Chow also asked if anyone had any parting words for her. In less than three hours, supporters left more than 500 comments telling her to take care and thanking her for her work at the alliance.

The three others arrested are Leung Kam-wai, Chan Dor-wai and Tang Ngok-kwan, the group said. The three, together with Chow, are members of the alliance's standing committee.

The leaders said Tuesday that the police do not have a right to request information from the group because it is not a foreign agent and that authorities did not provide sufficient justification in their request.

“This association believes that the issuance of the letter has no legal basis, so we will not provide any information requested in the letter,” the committee said.

Police are investigating the alliance for allegedly working for foreign interests.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that law enforcement agents may request information from suspected foreign agents or foreign political organizations in accordance with the law.

“If someone openly says that they will flout the law, they can’t call themselves a civic society group,” Lam said.

Several of the alliance’s leaders, including lawyer Albert Ho and activist Lee Cheuk-yan, are already behind bars after being convicted for their roles in unauthorized assemblies.

Members of the alliance were meant to meet on Sept. 25 to discuss and vote on whether or not to disband in a general meeting. The alliance said Wednesday that the meeting will proceed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong activists slam government for foreign agent label

    The Hong Kong government is arbitrarily labeling pro-democracy organizations as foreign agents, making them subject to prosecution under a tough national security law, a leader of the group that has organized the city’s annual Tiananmen candlelight vigils said Tuesday. Chow Hang-tung, vice chair of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, made the comment shortly before the group submitted a letter to police rejecting their request for details of the alliance's operations and finances. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said earlier Tuesday that law enforcement agents may request information from suspected foreign agents or foreign political organizations in accordance with the law.

  • Hong Kong police arrest 4 members of group behind Tiananmen vigil

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested four members of a pro-democracy group that organises the annual June 4 rally to commemorate those who died in the bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, in the latest blow to the opposition movement. Activist and barrister Chow Hang Tung of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China was arrested along with three others, the group said. “I want to tell Hong Kongers that we need to continue to resist, don’t surrender to the unreasonable power quickly and easily," Chow told media on Tuesday when she went to police headquarters to tell officers she would not provide information they had requested.

  • Hong Kong: Tiananmen vigil organisers arrested

    Members of a pro-democracy organisation have been detained under a controversial security law.

  • New Zealand marks downward trend in new COVID-19 cases

    New Zealand reported a further fall in locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the largely coronavirus-free nation looks to eradicate an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. New Zealand reported 15 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, down from 21 a day earlier, on the first day of an easing of tough restrictions in all regions outside its largest city Auckland. All of the latest cases were in Auckland.

  • Gov. DeSantis proposes $5,000 bonuses to recruit new law enforcement officers

    WPBF's Angela Rozier has the details.

  • Shares plunge, ratings cut at indebted China developer Evergrande

    Shares of embattled Chinese real estate giant Evergrande plunged on Tuesday, deepening an investor retreat with analysts cutting its credit and stock ratings again.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    Hurricane Larry threatens the US. And new coronavirus infections are up 316% from last Labor Day. It's the biggest news you missed this weekend

  • China Evergrande bonds suspended as prices plunge

    Bonds issued by indebted developer China Evergrande Group slumped on Monday after a ratings downgrade led to restrictions on their use as collateral, prompting China's stock exchanges to halt trade. The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended trading in China Evergrande Group's 6.98% July 2022 corporate bond following "abnormal fluctuations." The exchange had also suspended trading in the bond on Friday.

  • Shoppers blast Balenciaga's $1,200 sweatpants with sewn-in boxers as racist: 'they've really just gentrified sagging'

    Balenciaga is the latest fashion brand under fire for cultural appropriation after selling a pair of sweats with boxer fabric peeking out the top.

  • Evergrande Rout Worsens With Moody’s Cut, Goldman Sell Call

    (Bloomberg) -- An investor exodus from China Evergrande Group deepened after its bond and stock ratings were cut further, pushing the developer’s shares down toward the 2009 initial public offering price. Evergrande’s Hong Kong-traded shares closed 7.8% lower at HK$3.57 on Tuesday, near the HK$3.5 apiece offered on debut. The stock has plummeted 76% this year, while many of its dollar bonds are hovering below 30 cents. Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Evergrande’s credit rating by three notc

  • Newly discovered Napoleon hat with DNA previews in Hong Kong

    A newly discovered hat with DNA evidence proving it belonged to the legendary European statesman and general Napoleon Bonaparte was previewed by auction house Bonhams in Hong Kong on Monday. Described by Bonhams as the "first hat to bear the Emperor's DNA", it is on display in Hong Kong before it moves to Paris and then London, where it will be auctioned on Oct. 27. The hat, one of the iconic bicornes often seen in depictions of Napoleon on the battlefield, had been bought by its present owner at a small German auction house that did not know at the time it had belonged to the emperor.

  • Afghanistan generated far more interest online than Ida, Texas abortion law last week

    Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Axios VisualsAs natural disasters ravaged the country and Texas enacted lightning-rod abortion restrictions, Afghanistan still held the vast share of online attention last week, according to exclusive data from NewsWhip.Why it matters: Democrats are banking on the Afghanistan chaos having little impact on the 2022 midterms. But the data, which comes as Biden's approval rating slid underwater, shows the potential potency of a story unfolding thousands of miles away.Stay on

  • Marine veteran randomly targeted family in shooting that left 4 dead, including infant, police say

    U.S. Marine veteran Bryan Riley was charged with killing four people, including an infant, and wounding an 11-year-old girl on Sunday.

  • Judge tosses death sentence in Dru Sjodin slaying

    A federal judge has thrown out the death sentence for a man convicted in the 2003 slaying of a North Dakota college student, saying new evidence shows that the medical examiner was “guessing” on the stand and defense lawyers did not adequately explore mental health evidence. Judge Ralph Erickson ruled Friday that misleading testimony from the coroner, the failure of lawyers to outline the possibility of an insanity defense, and evidence of severe post-traumatic stress disorder had violated Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.'s constitutional rights. Erickson ordered a new sentencing phase be conducted.

  • Taliban name new Afghan government, interior minister on U.S. sanctions list

    World powers have told the Taliban the key to peace and development is an inclusive government that would back up its pledges of a more conciliatory approach, upholding human rights, after a previous 1996-2001 period in power marked by bloody vendettas and oppression of women. Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, in his first public statement since the Aug. 15 seizure of the capital Kabul by the insurgents, said the Taliban were committed to all international laws, treaties and commitments not in conflict with Islamic law. "In the future, all matters of governance and life in Afghanistan will be regulated by the laws of the Holy Sharia," he said in a statement, in which he also congratulated Afghans on what he called the country's liberation from foreign rule.

  • US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic advances despite 1st-set faceplant

    Djokovic lost the first set 6-1. Then he became Novak Djokovic again.

  • Texas sheriff remembered as a ‘gentle giant’ dies of COVID after ‘long, hard battle’

    A Texas sheriff has died from COVID-19. “He liked to lead from the front so anytime there was a call, he was right there with you.”

  • Hampton law firm says Alex Murdaugh misappropriated money, was forced to resign

    Murdaugh resigned on Friday after being accused of taking money from his family law firm. A day later, he called 911 saying he had been shot in Hampton County.

  • Nicholas Tse to drop Canadian citizenship as Chinese netizens question his nationality

    “Be it in terms of food, music or action movies, I feel that I have the responsibility to share Chinese culture with the whole world," said the Chinese-Canadian actor.

  • Japan is defending its rare earth industry from foreign takeovers

    It's set to designate sectors related to critical metals, including rare earths, as key to national security and subject to stringent protections.