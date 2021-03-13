Tianeptine: 'Gas station dope' to be banned Monday in Alabama

Mar. 12—A drug that has been nicknamed "gas station dope" may be banned from Alabama store shelves by Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Pell City and Oxford had already in recent weeks banned the drug tianeptine, marketed variously as dietary supplements ZAZA Red and Tianna Silver, among other colors, and as an antidepressant with more clinical-sounding names like Stablon and Coaxil.

The product is expensive, upwards of $30 per 15-capsule bottle of ZAZA Red. Users of the drug say that its addictiveness, effects and withdrawal symptoms all rival — if not exceed — that of opioids like heroin and hydrocodone.

Nancy Bishop, ADPH state pharmacy director, said Friday afternoon that the State Committee of Public Health set March 15 as the effective date for classifying tianeptine as a Schedule II substance.

"This prevents tianeptine from being sold without having a prescription," Bishop said.

She noted that the drug is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a status that prohibits tianeptine from being prescribed, as well.

'It's literally a dragon'

Seyram Selase, a former Anniston councilman who is now head of the Agency for Substance Abuse and Prevention, said Thursday afternoon that his office has seen numerous reports of tianeptine abuse. Because the drug is readily available on gas station shelves and without any apparent age restrictions, Selase said he's concerned it might become popular with young people.

Even if it doesn't cross that line, he said, it's highly addictive.

"It is being used quite often as a substitute for opioids," Selase said. "From our local research and talking with other treatment agencies, they're viewing it as a very, very bad problem in our area."

Jamie Johnson, a 48-year-old Anniston resident, began what he called a "crusade" against the drug last month, reaching out to civic leaders about his own tianeptine addiction and the dangers the drug posed.

Johnson had been prescribed opioid painkillers in 1989 after a misdiagnosis left him with horrible, untreated pain, he said. That led to two decades of prescription hydrocodone use before his condition was cured in the early 2010s. After the pain went away, the opioid addiction remained.

He turned to kratom products, which are similar to tianeptine and sold in the same places. After Alabama banned kratom in 2016, Johnson found tianeptine at the suggestion of a gas station clerk.

"I took it once and thought, 'Nah, it's not a big deal,'" Johnson said. He gave it a second chance, and he was hooked.

The feeling of euphoria was stronger than even his prescription medication, he said. Over the course of about two years, Johnson said he spent more than $30,000 on the habit, which also nearly cost him his marriage.

Late last year, he hit rock bottom, he said. He called a help hotline through his job and was referred to a treatment center in Mississippi, where he underwent a 30-day detox and came out clean, he said. As of Thursday, he was 211 days sober, more than two-thirds of a year without sweats, shakes and crippling depression.

"It's worse than heroin, worse than diamorphine," Johnson said. "It's literally a dragon."

Earlier ban thwarted

ADPH attempted to class the substance as a Schedule II substance in November, which would have seen it pulled from store shelves. The order was blocked when Premier Manufacturing Products, a Florida-based dietary supplement company selling the drug, noted that ADPH had not filed an economic impact study with the order, a legal requirement for the classification, according to Alabama Political Reporter.

The federal Food and Drug Administration in 2018 issued warnings to online retailers for selling the drug with unproven claims, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that year also reported that tianeptine causes withdrawal symptoms similar to opioids.

The Alabama chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians has published accounts of people in tianeptine withdrawal becoming combative in treatment, with abnormally high heart rates, sweating and a dozen other symptoms that mimic opioid withdrawal.

According to Alabama ACEP, there had been 218 calls for tianeptine exposure to the National Poison Data System as of 2017. All but 11 calls had been made after 2014, their report says.

Sparing others the pain

Johnson said Friday that he was relieved to hear news of the impending ban. He's not the type to suggest that other people can't enjoy things he doesn't like, he said, but tianeptine created such damage in his life that he feels some responsibility to spare others the pain.

"I'm very happy the ADPH has stepped in and done what needed to happen years ago," Johnson wrote in a text message Friday. "I'm happy for those who are trying to break their addiction but don't have the willpower to not purchase this stuff any time they have the money and are in a gas station. This is very likely the push they need."

Assistant Metro Editor Ben Nunnally: 256-235-3560.