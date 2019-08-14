Is Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited's (HKG:8348) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited's (HKG:8348) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group)'s P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 3.83. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 26%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group):

P/E of 3.83 = CN¥0.40 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.11 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group) Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group) has a lower P/E than the average (8.6) in the logistics industry classification.

Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group)'s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group)'s earnings made like a rocket, taking off 92% last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 7.8% a year, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group)'s Balance Sheet

Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group)'s net debt is 92% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group)'s P/E Ratio

Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group) trades on a P/E ratio of 3.8, which is below the HK market average of 9.8. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.